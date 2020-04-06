HRW urges US to ease Iran sanctions amid coronavirus outbreak

Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged the United States to take immediate action and ease its illegal sanctions on Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The New York-based rights group in a report on Monday said that the restrictions are “negatively affecting the Iranian government’s ability to adequately respond to the mounting health consequences of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic".

The US should also expand licensing of sanctions-exempt items to ensure Iran’s access to essential humanitarian resources during the pandemic,” HRW said in its report published by its official website.

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 3,739 and the total number of people infected by the virus has increased to 60,500, Iran’s Health Ministry reported on Monday.

As the burden on the country’s health care system has dramatically increased, the broad US economic sanctions resulting in severe international banking restrictions have drastically constrained the ability of the country to finance humanitarian imports, including medicines and medical equipment.

Washington claims it has exempted humanitarian supplies from the sanctions reimposed on Iran following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018.

However, Human Rights Watch research in October 2019 found that in practice, the US exemptions have failed to offset the strong reluctance of US and European companies and banks to risk incurring sanctions and legal action by exporting or financing exempted humanitarian goods.

On January 30, the US Department of Treasury and the Swiss Secretariat for Economic Affairs announced the transfer of medicine through a newly established humanitarian channel as a “trial run”.

The US Treasury had announced the establishment of the channel on October 25 after its designation of the Central Bank of Iran under its counterterrorism authority on September 20, a move that had seriously threatened the flow of exempted humanitarian trade to Iran.

The HRW report added that although the US claims that it has exempted humanitarian supplies from the sanctions, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has cut the number of its so-called “general licenses” for Iran-headed exports from more than 50 percent to 10 percent.

It also refuses to expand the licenses so they could include more items, it said. “This means that equipment crucial to fighting the virus, including ventilators, CT scanners, decontamination equipment, and full-mask respirators, require a special license”.

Former world officials urge US to ease Iran bans

Also on Monday, a group of 24 senior diplomats and defense officials, including four former NATO secretary generals, have urged Donald Trump to save “potentially hundreds of thousands of lives” across the Middle East by easing medical and humanitarian sanctions on Iran, according to the Guardian.

The call has the backing of the former EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini, the former director general of the World Health Organization Gro Harlem Brundtland, and senior American diplomats in the Bush, Clinton and Obama administrations.

The bipartisan group says the move “could potentially save the lives of hundreds of thousands of ordinary Iranians and, by helping to curb the virus’s rapid spread across borders, the lives of its neighbors, Europeans, Americans and others”.

“Reaching across borders to save lives is imperative for our own security and must override political differences among governments,” it added.

Centrist and progressive Democrats including Joe Biden have all called for a lifting of sanctions.