Iran to give loans to 4m low-income households amid coronavirus outbreak

Rouhani thanks Leader's agreement for withdrawal of 1b euros from NDF

President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday the government has plans to give loans to four million low-income Iranian households as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues to affect the people in the country.

The Iranian president also in a letter thanked the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for his agreement to his request for withdrawing one billion euros from the National Development Fund to deal with and manage the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting on Monday, the president said the conditions for receiving the loan will be announced soon, IRNA reported.

He also said that a €16.5 billion relief package has also been allocated to businesses damaged by the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Iranian president added that small and medium-sized businesses, as well as other businesses with less than 50 workers who has been shut down since the virus outbreak and refused to dismiss their workers will receive the relief aid.

The president also noted that some €1.1 billion has been allocated to the country’s Unemployment Insurance Fund to be paid to those who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus outbreak.

He also said the government has allocated one-million-toman credit to 23 million households that receive subsidies.

The president released the government’s new plans a day after he said "low-risk" economic activities would resume from April 11 in Iran.

"Under the supervision of the Health Ministry, all those low-risk economic activities will resume from Saturday," Rouhani said in a televised meeting, adding that "those activities will resume in Tehran from April 18" under health protocols and careful monitoring.

Iran has been struggling to curb the spread of the highly infectious respiratory disease known as COVID-19 but authorities are also concerned that measures to limit public life to contain the virus could wreck the economy.

"Two thirds of all Iranian government employees will work out of the office from Saturday...The decision does not contradict stay at home advice by the health authorities," the president said.

A person who tests positive for the coronavirus is obliged to inform his manager and put himself under a two-week self-quarantine, he said.

Rouhani said the suspension of "high-risk activities" – schools, universities and various social, cultural, sports and religious events would be extended to April 18.