Iran thanks China for helping countries fight coronavirus

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi hailed China’s efforts to assist countries in their battle against the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Tehran has always been thankful to Beijing in these hard times.

“The government and people of China lead the way in suppressing coronavirus & generously aiding countries across the world,” Mousavi tweeted.

“The Chinese bravery, dedication & professionalism in COVID-19 containment deserve acknowledgment,” he said, adding that Iran has “always been thankful to China in these trying times.”

Taking a break from what is appears to be the peak of the outbreak, China has sought to assist countries grappling with the pandemic by providing medical aid and supplies.

Iran, which sent several aid shipments to China during the height of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, received the ninth aid shipment from China on Sunday.

Iran’s Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh said on Sunday that Chinese government has sent two planeloads of coronavirus aid to Iran.

The envoy said the Chinese government have so far sent 28 planeloads of aid shipment to Iran from the cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus epidemic, he added, China has provided Iran with more than 10 million masks, 500,000 COVID-19 diagnostic test kits, 300,000 surgery and isolation gowns, 2.2 million gloves, 350 ventilators, 500 prefabricated hospital rooms, and a broad range of medicines and medical equipment.

China has also sent materials and medical experts to Iran.

Speaking to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani last month, President Xi Jinping said the Iranian government and people offered sincere and friendly support and assistance to China when the virus first emerged in the country.