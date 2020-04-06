Iran’s top general, Turkish defense minister confer containing coronavirus

Turkish Defense Minister General Hulusi Akar congratulated General Mohammad Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces following success of the Islamic Republic of Iran in countering the outbreak of coronavirus and treatment of the patients.

In a telephonic conversation, General Akar also mentioned about the efforts of Turkish Armed Forces and government in managing and combating the coronavirus.

He appreciated the exchange of successful experiences in the scientific, professional and executive fields between the armed forces of the two countries in this regard, Iran Press reported on Monday.

Bagheri elaborated on the statistics of patients and recovering people and the latest situation of coronavirus in the country and the process of confronting and combating it.

"Despite the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Islamic Republic of Iran after China, despite US economic and inhuman sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, due to the existence of significant capacities and capabilities of the healthcare system in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the tireless and day-to-day efforts of the healthcare staff, as well as extensive participation along with the effective role of the armed forces and the government, and the voluntary presence of more than one million people in the popular mobilization, great successes have been made so far in combating the outbreak of the coronavirus," he said.

Major General Bagheri also said that in addition to the above services, Iran's armed forces provided 3,000 hospital beds, about 11,000 recovery beds for patients, and NBS units are deployed in 3,000 locations across the country to clean up and disinfect centers, public thoroughfares, and facilities and buildings.

He expressed the readiness of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to transfer the successful experiences of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against the coronavirus to the Armed Forces of Turkey and other countries.