1116 GMT April 07, 2020

0723 GMT April 07, 2020

Skeletal remains found in Dublin likely to be 15th century burial site

An ancient burial site dating from around the 15th century has been discovered in north county Dublin, the capital Ireland.

Gardaí in Swords were alerted after the discovery was made by local people who contacted them shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday evening, irishtimes.com reported.

The skeletal human remains were found on the banks of the Ward River at River Valley Park in Swords.

It may be the case that the recent dry weather has exposed the burial ground.

Gardai called in a forensic anthropologist who deemed that the remains were ancient and not modern.

Gardai are no longer investigating the find and have notified the National Museum of Ireland.

In 2000, six medieval female skeletons were unearthed on the banks of the same river after a skull was spotted protruding from the bank. It was thought the burial ground came from the 13th or 14th century.

Further excavation found iron nails and an Edward 1 silver penny from the 1280s.

It followed on from a previous investigation in 1971 which discovered an 11th century burial ground before Swords Castle was built.

   
