New drug shows promise for pneumonia caused by COVID-19, study finds

Researchers may have identified a new drug that can reduce the lung damage associated with COVID-19.

The antiviral EIDD-2801 was effective in mice at preventing severe pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, which has likely been a key driver of serious disease and death in some of those infected, according to findings published in the journal Science Translation Medicine, upi.com reported.

The drug has now finished testing in mice and will begin human clinical trials later this spring, the authors said.

"This new drug not only has high potential for treating COVID-19 patients, but also appears effective for the treatment of other serious coronavirus infections," coauthor Ralph Baric, professor of epidemiology at UNC-Chapel Hill Gillings School of Global Public Health, said in statement.

EIDD-2801 is one of several possible treatments for the virus currently under investigation, along with the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, which are used to treat malaria and lupus, and transfusions of blood plasma donated by people who have recovered.

The new drug shows potential as "treatment or prevention" of severe disease, assuming "it works in humans," Mark Denison, a professor of pediatrics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center who worked with Baric, told UPI.

Baric, Denison and their colleagues tested the drug on cultured human lung cells infected with SARS-CoV-2. Additionally, they tested in on mice infected with the related coronaviruses SARS-CoV, or sudden acute respiratory syndrome, and MERS-CoV, or Middle Eastern respiratory syndrom.

When used as a prophylactic, EIDD-2801 prevented severe lung injury in infected mice, the researchers said.

In addition, when administered as a treatment 12 or 24 hours following infection, EIDD-2801 reduced the degree of lung damage and weight loss in mice. This window of opportunity is expected to be longer in humans, because the period between COVID-19 disease onset and death is generally extended — up to two weeks or more — in humans compared to mice.

The drug is an orally available antiviral that can be taken as a pill and properly absorbed to travel to the lungs.