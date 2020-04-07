Ex-Vatican treasurer Pell freed from jail, acquitted of abuse charges

Australia’s highest court acquitted former Vatican treasurer George Pell on Tuesday of sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, freeing the 78-year-old cardinal after 404 days in jail.

The High Court ordered Pell’s convictions be quashed and verdicts of acquittal be entered in their place, ending the most high profile case of alleged historical sex abuse to rock the Roman Catholic Church, Reuters reported.

The seven judges of the High Court agreed unanimously that the jury in the cardinal’s trial “ought to have entertained a doubt” about his guilt. Pell, who has maintained his innocence throughout the lengthy court process, cannot be retried on the charges.

“I hold no ill will toward my accuser, I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feel; there is certainly hurt and bitterness enough,” Pell said in a statement shortly before he was driven away from the maximum security Barwon Prison near Melbourne.

The verdict comes in the middle of Holy Week, the period leading up to Easter, the most important day in the Christian calendar.

A few hours after Pell’s acquittal, Pope Francis offered his morning Mass for those who suffer from unjust sentences. Francis did not mention Pell by name.

“I would like to pray today for all those people who suffer unjust sentences resulting from intransigence (against them),” Francis said, speaking extemporaneously at the start of the Mass.

The pope appointed Pell to overhaul the Vatican’s vast finances in 2014 and has withheld comment on the case through the trial and appeals.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) said it was “dismayed and heartbroken” by the verdict.

“This is a disappointing ruling that only exacerbates the mistrust survivors feel,” SNAP Australia said in a statement.

Pell, a polarizing figure in Australia for his conservative views, remained a cardinal but lost his treasurer role last year when he became the highest ranked Catholic official worldwide to be jailed for child sex offences.

He was serving a six-year sentence on one charge of sexual penetration of a child under 16 and four charges of an indecent act with a child under 16, which the plaintiff said took place when Pell was archbishop of the city of Melbourne.