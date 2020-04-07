Indian banker 'disinfects' cheque

A Bank of Baroda employee in India working during the coronavirus lockdown has earned social media's praise with his never-seen-before method of disinfecting cheques.

A viral video of the banker showed him 'disinfecting' a cheque that was handed to him by ironing it with a hot iron that was kept ready at his desk, NDTV reported.

During the lockdown, only essential services — including banks — are allowed to operateIn the video, the banker is seen at his desk wearing a face mask and gloves.

When a cheque is handed to him, he receives it with a pair of tongs through his window and proceeds to 'disinfect' it by ironing it carefully on both sides.

While it is not clear how effective this measure would be in containing the spread of coronavirus, the banker's creativity has earned him a number of fans on social media — including businessman Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra shared it on Twitter over the weekend and wrote: "I have no idea if the cashier's technique is effective but you have to give him credit for his creativity!”

Since being shared online, and it has collected nearly 24,000 'likes'. In the comments section, many praised the banker while Bank of Baroda thanked Mahindra for appreciating the creativity of their staff member.