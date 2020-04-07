RSS
1117 GMT April 07, 2020

Published: 1006 GMT April 07, 2020

South African bride and groom arrested over lockdown wedding

South African bride and groom arrested over lockdown wedding
UMHLATHUZE MUNICIPALITY
This is not how the couple had hoped their day would end.

Married life got off to an unexpected start for a pair of newlyweds in South Africa when police showed up to the party.

They had received a tip-off that the wedding in KwaZulu-Natal was happening on Sunday despite a nationwide ban on all public gatherings because of coronavirus, according to BBC.

All 50 wedding guests, the pastor who conducted the ceremony, and the newlyweds themselves were promptly arrested and taken to a police station outside Richards Bay.

The whole group charged in court on Monday.

Widely circulated videos showed the moment the besuited groom helped his wife into the back of a police van in her white wedding dress.

The couple have not yet been named by police or local media.

The uMhlathuze municipality said the newlyweds would be "spending their honeymoon under stringent bail conditions”.

South Africa, which has 1,655 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 11 deaths, is now in the second week of one of the world's strictest lockdowns.

It has seen mobile testing units as well as drive-through testing centers being rolled out. Soon the country will be able to test 30,000 people every day.

Nothing but essential movement is permitted, and there is even a ban on buying cigarettes.

Correspondents say South Africa's response to the pandemic has been ruthlessly efficient.

The lockdown has been imposed for an initial period of three weeks.

 
   
