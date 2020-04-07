Doctors, nurses will need PTSD treatment after COVID-19 peaks in hospitals: UK health leaders

Doctors and nurses will need treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after working in harrowing conditions on wards during the coronavirus crisis, UK health leaders warned.

The strain on their mental and physical health is already unprecedented and the virus has not yet reached its expected peak, they said, The Independent reported.

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) staffing is at levels that were previously unthinkable as workers — forced to spend hours in hot conditions while wearing full protective gear — try to keep up with demand amid a lack of equipment.

The increasing numbers of infections mean staff could be forced to work this way for many more weeks. Almost 2,250 patients have been admitted to more than 200 intensive care units across the country up to April 3, with the NHS preparing for an expected peak in cases in the next seven to 10 days.

It comes as the head of intensive care at London’s Royal Free Hospital described in a memo how most units had already shifted from the usual one nurse to one patient ratio to one to six and were running out of key machines and equipment.

Dr. Alison Pittard, dean of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine, told The Independent, “I am really concerned about the toll this is taking and will continue to take on staff.

“We are used to dealing with emergencies, but we have never been exposed to this sort of demand. We know staff are already struggling physically and mentally and that this will only continue.

“The government’s approach to flatten the peak will help to spread it out but what that means for staff is that we are in this for the long haul. We will get through this because that is what we do. But there will be some patients and staff who will suffer forms of PTSD and some staff with mild symptoms may not be aware and continue working and make themselves worse. We need to consider staff wellbeing in the future.”

In a memo shared online, Dr. Dan Martin, head of intensive care at the Royal Free Hospital, said, “Most centers now getting towards 1:6 nursing ratio with high level of support workers on ICU.” He added, “Training has largely fallen by the wayside as it is too large a task. People are being trained on the job.

“We need one support worker per patient. Other centers are using everyone they have. From med students to dental hygienists.”

Martin added: “We need to adapt fast to what we learn about this disease and learn from our colleagues at other centers. We are all in this together and joined up thinking is required.

“We desperately need to look at our own data to understand whether we are getting this right or not. Good luck, stay safe and be kind to one another.”

The latest data on intensive care patients with coronavirus reveals 2,249 patients were admitted to 210 intensive care units by April 3. Of those, 346 have died and 344 have been sent home. The majority, 1,559 patients, were still in intensive care.

Around three quarters of the 2,249 patients were male, with an average age of around 60.