Lagarde’s $810b coronavirus U-turn came in just four weeks

Christine Lagarde was barely four months into the European Central Bank presidency when she sat down at her dining room table, two iPads and two phones at hand, and prepared to tell her colleagues it was time to unleash massive stimulus or face an existential crisis.

It was 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. Lagarde was in her Frankfurt apartment, and on the line were the rest of the 25-member Governing Council. The goal was to agree on measures to stem the financial and economic meltdown caused by the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported.

Government lockdowns to contain the disease were causing the deepest recession in decades, stock markets were collapsing, and — reminiscent of the eurozone’s debt crisis less than a decade earlier — bond yields were spiraling in Italy, the European epicenter of the outbreak.

Lagarde had a 750 billion-euro ($810 billion) bond-buying proposal that staff had crafted over a frantic 48 hours right up to Wednesday lunchtime, but there was no guarantee it would pass. Its name: the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program.

That meeting was the crunch point of an extraordinary four weeks, when a public-health alert that initially threatened a temporary hit to growth turned into a full-blown economic crisis. Lagarde was forced to play catch-up after a slow start and a big mistake along the way. With governments dragging their feet over a joint fiscal response, she ultimately took a ‘no limits’ approach echoing her turmoil-fighting predecessor, Mario Draghi.

“Lagarde’s turnaround has been quite spectacular,” said Peter Praet, the ECB’s former chief economist. “She made a U-turn and delivered something so bold I never thought we could have done so quickly at the ECB.”

Here’s how she got there, according to multiple officials familiar with events behind the scenes, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The ECB’s view at the end of February was that the virus would cause an economic shock, but a temporary one with a fast, so-called V-shaped recovery. It expected governments to be the first line of defense with fiscal support.

On Feb. 27, a Thursday, Lagarde was in London for a speech on climate change. While there, she told the Financial Times that there was no obvious need to respond with stimulus.

Those comments landed in policy makers’ inboxes with a note from the president, inviting them to have a read. Vice President Luis De Guindos, in Seville, warned against ‘unjustified alarm’.

Her global counterparts were more energized. The very next day, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled he was prepared to cut interest rates. On Monday, the OECD slashed its global growth forecast, and the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England said they’d act if needed. The International Monetary Fund, which Lagarde led before the ECB, said it stood ready to help countries, and Group of Seven finance chiefs arranged a call to discuss the matter.

It was a stunning change of tone. But there was still no message from the ECB. A statement by Lagarde was actually in the works, though it wasn’t published until well after 10 p.m.

When that came, it was nuanced. The president promised “appropriate and targeted measures, as necessary and commensurate with the underlying risks.” There was no hint of large-scale action before or at the next policy meeting on March 12.

Even after the Fed cut interest rates by 50 basis points in an unscheduled announcement the next day, the ECB didn’t show urgency. The Governing Council was on a conference call about business continuity at the time, and no one mentioned it.