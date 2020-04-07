Japan gambles on partial lockdown to control coronavirus

Japan is gambling that it can control the spread of coronavirus without a full lockdown as Prime Minister Abe Shinzo declared a “state of emergency” on Tuesday.

The prime minister’s declaration will give governors in seven prefectures the power to request business closures to increase social distancing. It follows a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Japan to more than 4,000 nationwide, ft.com reported.

But the closures are not compulsory and many shops, restaurants and factories will be allowed to stay open to keep the economy ticking over, raising questions about how effective the new measures will be.

“Even with the state of emergency declaration, the ex- pert opinion is we do not need to lock down our cities like they have done abroad,” said Abe, who pledged a ¥39 trillion ($357 billion) package of public support equivalent to about seven percent of annual economic output. “As a government, we aim to minimize the impact on the economy and society.”

The state of emergency will initially apply to seven urban prefectures that make up about half of Japan’s economy — Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka — but government officials said the list might expand. It will last for one month, unless renewed.

Abe’s experiment will be closely watched by other

nations because it will test whether a country can control COVID-19 without a full lock- down, despite having a significant number of cases and no mass testing for coronavirus.

“It’s very hard to know if the state of emergency is justified or whether it will be effective because Japan hasn’t done the testing,” said Masahiro Kami, head of the Medical Governance Research Institute.

Japan has conducted about 45,000 tests for the virus, far less than South Korea, which has administered about almost half a million tests.

The Tokyo metropolitan government is expected to re- quest the closure of gyms, theaters, cinemas, cram schools, museums, libraries, department stores and shopping centers, among other businesses.

But a range of facilities considered essential will be allowed to stay open. They include supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, hotels, factories, restaurants, railways and bus services, al- lowing a much wider range of economic activity than in other countries.

The public will be asked to stay at home unless it is essential to go out, but commuting to work is an acceptable reason to leave the house. With schools having closed more than a month ago, there is already some hygiene fatigue in Japan. Kami was doubtful that the declaration would make a big difference to public behavior.