Coronavirus in football world!

COVID-19 seems unstoppable and has been attacking football world for a while now.

It has been more than three month since Coronavirus has become the nightmare of the people all over the world and affected our lives in different fields, including sports and soccer.

Reported from Wuhan, China, on 31 December 2019, coronavirus (COVID-19) started spreading throughout the world rapidly and led many to severe respiratory diseases and death.

Unfortunately, it comes as no surprise to know that sports, including football, have not remained intact. It all began with China, Japan, and South Korea keeping the domestic league games on hold. Many stadiums and forcing numerous football matches were postponed or were played without any spectators. But was that the end? Not for sure. So let’s keep on and take a closer look at the current situation in football world.

How has the coronavirus (COVID-19) affected sports world?

As we mentioned before, Coronavirus has kept many sport activities on hold and canceled or postponed many. Let’s review what has happened so far.

What has happened in football world?

The outbreak of the coronavirus has had a serious impact on a number of football events including leagues and matches in Europe, Asia and all the countries where the spread of the virus has been most severe.

Europe

Italy, England, Switzerland, Spain, and France are just some of the countries which were forced to postpone and suspend their matches due to Coronavirus.

EFL games

The English Football League has opted to suspend all matches until 4 April, starting with immediate effect.

Premier League

Later the Premier League joined the EFL in suspending matches until 3 April. This means all professional football across England has been called off for at least three weeks.

Scottish Premiership

After the suspension of EFL and Premier League, all professional and grassroots matches in Scotland were postponed until further notice. But what will happen to UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League?

UEFA competitions

Are Champions League and Europa League games still on?

It has to be said that all UEFA competitions, including Champions League and Europa League matches, have been postponed, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Europe Top 5 & more

As we have already mentioned The Premier League is suspended until 3 April. This is while the other leagues have similar situations more and less. This is what will happen to the other European leagues:

La Liga, Spain: suspended for at least two weeks till April 3, beginning from March 12.

Serie A, Italy: suspended until April 3 since March 9.

Ligue 1, France: all games suspended until further notice.

Bundesliga, Germany: suspended since March 12.

Eredivisie, Netherlands: suspended for two weeks, since March 12.

MLS, USA: suspended until April 11.

Primera Liga, Portugal: suspended indefinitely, beginning from March 12.

Asia

Asia hasn’t been that much different as the Chinese Super Cup, which was originally scheduled to be played on February 5, was postponed, while the AFC Champions League has also been affected, with the group stage being postponed.

Other countries have their concerns as well, as for example Football authorities in the United Arab Emirates have prohibited supporters from attending games until further notice while the country deals with the issue.

What will happen in the future?

One of the main questions is that what will happen to the upcoming tournaments and what are the financial cost of all these suspensions and cancellations. Let’s figure it out.

UEFA Euro 2020 vs. Coronavirus

For UEFA euro 2020, to be postponed to 2021, a meeting was held with UEFA’s 55 member associations on Tuesday, March 17, and as the result it was decided for the competition to be held in 2021.

EFL clubs fear for future if coronavirus outbreak continues

The EFL has told the government that some clubs fear going out of business if games continue being cancelled and postponed as a response to the coronavirus.

Though the clubs understand the importance of following all advice and putting public safety first, some are seriously worried about the financial impact, which is certainly a very important issue.

Considering the concern of these clubs and many more around the world, it is time to take a closer look at the financial cost of Coronavirus on football.

Coronavirus, sports and the financial cost

As we all know most leagues have stopped because of COVID-19 around the world.

According to a study by the Spanish "Cuban" radio, the League clubs that announced, this week, the stopping of at least two stages, will lose a total of 600 million euros (665 million dollars) if no other matches are held this season.

This is a disaster for the small and medium clubs that do not have significant financial capabilities or huge sponsorship contracts.

However, it has to be mentioned that in England, where television broadcasting contracts are among the most expensive in the world, it is expected that the Premier League clubs will be able to bear the losses, which may be caused by stopping the games for a short period, and may reach 120 million euros per month, but the biggest impact will affect the three lowest-ranking clubs, such as the Women's League matches.

This is while the other leagues and clubs have similar situation. For instance, in the event that the Spanish Football League ends early, the Liga clubs will lose 600 million euros, along with other indirect losses.

Over all, it is assumed that based on the current suspensions, football will soon suffer a short, sharp shock before normal service resumes, and the duration of the period completely depends on internal and external factors.

In the UK it is not expected to peak until the end of May/early June but how long it will take for a full program of fixtures is impossible to say. Coronavirus may hit economies on a local, national and world scale at least as hard as football and the length of recovery could be disastrous for the game as we know it.

