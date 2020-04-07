Minister: Iran to curb coronavirus in some provinces soon

Iran’s Minister of Health Saeid Namaki said Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be curbed in a couple of provinces soon.

“In the coming days, we will reach the containment stage in some provinces,” Namaki told Parliament, hoping that Iran would reach “a better point” by mid-May.

He said the country is still “in the process of managing the disease”, warning that health protocols and social distancing measures should not be eased until the epidemic is under control.

The minister also highlighted the country’s success in handling the situation under the heavy pressure of sanctions, noting that some 30-50 percent of the hospital beds across the country are unoccupied.

He added that the national screening scheme helped the medical society identify the suspicious cases, reduced the pressure on the health personnel, and decreased the number of deaths.

Iran announced its first COVID-19 cases on February 19, when it said two people had died from the illness.

The country is by far the worst hit by the pandemic in the Middle East, according to the official toll released by regional states.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 133 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in Iran, bringing the total number of officially confirmed fatalities to 3,872.

In the past 24 hours, 2,089 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded across the country, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

That brought the number of confirmed cases to 62,589, he told a televised news conference.

Jahanpour said while 3,987 patients were in critical condition, recoveries had increased and a total of 27,039 people had left hospital.

The spokesman added that Iran had carried out 211,136 COVID-19 tests to date.

‘Utmost care’

In an attempt to limit the spread of the disease, authorities have not confined the population but have adopted other restrictions such as closing most businesses deemed nonessential and imposing an intercity travel ban.

However, President Hassan Rouhani announced on Sunday that the authorities had given the go-ahead for the resumption of "low-risk" economic activities from April 11.

Rouhani said on Tuesday that “the gradual reopening of businesses must be done with the utmost care”.

He warned that the move may backfire and prove “dangerous” if health guidelines are not observed.

Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday approved a government request for the withdrawal of one billion euros from the country’s National Development Fund to help fight the epidemic.

The money will be used for the needs of the Health Ministry and the Unemployment Insurance Fund, according to the president’s website.

The allocated fund comes on top of billions of dollars spent by the government to finance the anti-pandemic fight and to mitigate the economic impacts of the disease.

The government approved last week to pay around $5 billion in cheap loans to businesses affected by lockdown measures to contain the virus.

Tasnim, Reuters, AFP and Press TV contributed to this story.