Salehi: Nuclear achievements open ‘new chapter’ in Iran’s activities

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said Tuesday that the country has made 122 achievements during the last Iranian calendar year (ended March 19) thanks to “tireless efforts” of Iranian researchers.

In a message released on the occasion of Iran National Nuclear Technology Day, Salehi said the achievements indicate “the start of a new chapter in developing AEOI activities,” IRNA reported.

“Development in nuclear medicine production and services and supplying pharmaceutical requirements of health and medical centers is being made in a large-scale, comprehensive and speedy process,” he said.

Salehi said it is a “national and moral duty” to meet the needs of Iran’s medical society as the country is subject to “cruel” sanctions.

He noted that the high-level goals identified in the nuclear fuel cycle namely developing activities related to exploration and extraction of nuclear industry raw materials, accelerating activities in research, development and enrichment of uranium, progress in building the second and third phases of Bushehr nuclear plant and developing modern nuclear technologies are being pursued seriously.

Salehi reiterated that the renovation of the heavy water reactor in Arak is underway based on articles of the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).