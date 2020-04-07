Iran urges US to end oil sanctions amid virus outbreak

The United States should stop preventing Iran from selling oil, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

“What we want is for (US President Donald Trump) to STOP preventing Iran from selling oil & other products, buying its needs & making & receiving payments,” he wrote on Twitter.

Zarif rejected America's offer to help the Islamic Republic fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying “Iran is rich in human & natural resources” and "We don't need charity from” the US president.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said Monday Iran will never ask the United States for help in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

“Iran has never asked and will not ask America to help Tehran in its fight against the outbreak ... But America should lift all its illegal unilateral sanctions on Iran,” he said.

Mousavi said more than 30 countries as well as a number of international organizations and Iranian expats have provided Iran with assistance in its battle against the disease.

Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has earlier rejected offers from Washington.

Tensions between the two countries have been running high since 2018, when the US quit a 2015 agreement that lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs to its nuclear program. Washington reimposed sanctions which have weakened the Iranian economy.

Iranian authorities say US sanctions have hampered their efforts to curb the outbreak, urging other countries and the United Nations to call on the United States to lift them.

Reuters contributed to this story.