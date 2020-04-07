Southeastern province’s yearly exports up 19% in terms of weight: Official

The southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan exported 2.092 million tons of goods in the previous Iranian calendar year (which ended on March 19), showing a 19-percent growth year-on-year.

Speaking on Tuesday, General Ayyoub Kord, the director general of the provincial Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, added that last year, the weight of overseas sales from the province stood at 1.75 million tons, Mehr News Agency reported.

This comes as a few weeks ago Iran's border trade was hit by the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. The new coronavirus, which causes a respiratory illness, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in ‎‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting over 200 countries and territories across ‎‎the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries.

Kord noted, “Last year, 859,668 passengers crossed the province’s borders, indicating a growth of 32-percent compared to the figure for the preceding 12-month period.”

He described as his organization’s two top priorities in the current year’s expansion of exports and improvement of the provincial border infrastructure.

On Monday, it was announced that close to 1,000 tons of tomatoes, grown in greenhouses, were exported from a city in Sistan and Baluchestan to Russia and the Persian Gulf littoral states in the previous year

Mohsen Kahrazahi, the head of Mirjaveh’s Agricultural Jihad Organization, added that given the high quality of the tomatoes produced in Mirjaveh, greater attention has been paid to exporting the crop since 2017.

Kahrazahi added that in the year to March 2020, a total of 3,000 tons of crops were harvested from the city’s 57 greenhouses, including tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers and eggplants.