Value of annual exports from Iran’s northeastern province rises 14.1%

The northeastern Iranian province of North Khorasan exported 401,500 tons of products valued at $115.5 million in the previous Iranian calendar year (which ended on March 19), posting growths of 7.2 percent and 14.1 percent in terms of weight and value, respectively, year-on-year.

The remark was made by Amin Qorbani, a deputy head of the province’s Industry, Mine and Trade Organization, on Tuesday in an interview with IRNA.

He added the province’s major export items were petrochemicals, plastics, hygiene and steel products as well as foodstuffs.

Qorbani said last year, the province also imported 4,100 tons of goods worth over $29 million, indicating a 68.2-percent decrease in terms of weight and a 10.5-percent increase in terms of value, compared to the figures for the preceding year.

The official listed major exporters to the province as China, Turkey, Germany, Spain, Pakistan, the Netherlands, Austria, South Korea and Belgium.

With a population of 863,000, North Khorasan Province is home to about 400 industrial units, providing jobs for 11,000 people.