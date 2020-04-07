$50m saved in Iran through domestic production of 30 drugs

Iranian authorities say some $50 million has been saved through a new scheme for domestic production of 30 medicines that used to be imported into the country from abroad.

The Iranian minister of cooperatives, labor and social welfare unveiled the batch of new homemade drugs in a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday, Press TV reported.

Mohammad Shariatmadari, whose ministry oversees a conglomerate of industries, including pharmaceutical companies, said that the drugs are part of a large batch of goods, including medical items, whose imports into Iran have been banned to help boost the domestic industries.

The Tamin Pharmaceutical Investment Company (TPCO), which unveiled the 30 new homemade drugs on Tuesday, is responsible for some 30 percent of Iran’s pharmaceutical production and carries out around a third of the country’s distribution of medicine.

Shariatmadari said the TPCO has previously helped save over $3 billion that was once used in Iran to import drugs for patients suffering multiple sclerosis (MS).

Unveiling new domestically-made drugs in Iran comes as the country is celebrating its growing use of domestic medical products and equipment to fight a new coronavirus pandemic.

International organizations and governments have hailed Iran’s home-grown effort to fight COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, as the US keeps refusing to ease its economic sanctions on the country despite widespread international calls that the bans are hampering Tehran’s access to drugs and vital medical equipment.

COVID-19 has infected more than 62,500 people in Iran since the outbreak of the disease started in the country on February 19. More than 27,000 patients have recovered, while nearly 3,900 have died, according to figures provided by the Iranian Health Ministry on Tuesday.