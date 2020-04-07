US-led coalition hands over Baghdad base to Iraqi forces

The US-led coalition forces, purportedly tasked with fighting the Daesh terrorist group, on Tuesday handed over a headquarters of French advisers in the Iraqi capital Baghdad to the Iraqi security forces.

Yehia Rasool, spokesperson of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, said in a statement that the handover of the coalition's site came after "fruitful dialogue" between the coalition forces and the Iraqi government, Xinhua reported.

Rasool did not name the site, but local media reports said that the coalition withdrew a detachment of French advisers from a military base in Baghdad's western suburb of Abu Ghraib.

Tuesday's handover is the fifth that Iraq has received from the international coalition forces recently after the coalition forces withdrew from the military bases of Al-Qaim and Al-Habbaniyah in western Iraq, and Al-Qayyara and K1 in the north.

On Jan. 5, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in Iraq, just two days after a US drone strike on a convoy at Baghdad airport, which assassinated General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

Over 5,000 US troops have been deployed in Iraq.