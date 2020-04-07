South Korea to send $2m medical aid to Iran

South Korea plans to send a medical consignment worth $2 million to Iran to help it contain the coronavirus outbreak, the South Korean Embassy in Tehran twitted on Tuesday.

“Wishing for the eradication of the coronavirus disease and getting better days, the Republic of Korea intends to deliver a medical consignment worth $2 million from the Korean people to the Islamic Republic,” the embassy said in its message.

It added that medical items worth 200,000 dollars, including PCR sets and disinfectant pumps have already been delivered to Iran, the worst-hit country by the disease in the Middle East with more than 60,000 confirmed cases , according to IRNA.

South Korea was one the hardest-hit countries outside China at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province. It has managed to drastically reduce the number of new coronavirus infections.

Several countries have so far shipped humanitarian aid to Iran which its economy has been damaged by the US sanctions reimposed in 2018 following Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Monday more than 30 countries as well as a number of international organizations have provided Iran with assistance in its battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic, which has afflicted more than 200 countries worldwide so far, resulted in displays of solidarity by the international community and among Iranians, the spokesman said.

During the peak of outbreak in China, Iran sent several aid shipments to the country which has sent several humanitarian aid consignments to Iran.

The Chinese government sent its ninth aid shipment to Iran on Monday. It has so far sent 28 planeloads of humanitarian aid to Iran from the cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.