Iranian painter’s work on display at South Korean CICA collection

A painting by Iranian artist Maheen Monfared is on display at the Czong Institute for Contemporary Art (CICA) in Seoul, South Korea.

“Nature is a part of ideas that painters always pay attention to. I abstractly depict nature which I see with colors other than they really are. The sea, the rock, and the sky have been painted based on my own personal understanding,” Monfared wrote about her painting.

Born in Tehran, Monfared began painting 20 years ago. She has so far had several individual and group galleries in Tehran, Istanbul, Paris, California, and CICA in South Korea.

She has already had honors from the FACTA international competition in Lyon, France, has printed a painting in Spotlight Magazine and Juliet Art Magazine in Italy.

Having begun in 1994 at the sculptor Czong Ho Kim’s studio, CICA became a unique cultural space founded and cultivated by artists.

“Not only does CICA foster projects of experimental artists, we are open for everyone to learn about Contemporary Art and apply it to one’s life. We aim to provide a creative, yet comfortable space for artists and the community to nurture their creative and critical thinking with visual culture while they communicate with each other,” writes the official website of the institute.