Borrell: US bans should not block humanitarian aid to countries subject to sanctions

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the US sanctions against Iran, North Korea, Syria, Cuba and Venezuela should not prevent the delivery of humanitarian aid to these countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Member States have already agreed on a position which has been published in the form of a declaration and in this declaration we make it very clear that it is absolutely essential that the sanctions do not prevent the provision of humanitarian aid,” Borrell said on Tuesday via video conference during the first informal meeting of Europe’s defense ministers on ways to contain the coronavirus outbreak, according to the official website of the EU.

“In the case of the United Nations and the European Union, it is clear that our sanctions are not a problem from the point of view of the facilitation of humanitarian aid. But we ask that this be done (also) by other countries that have established sanctions and that there be humanitarian exemptions to provide medical supplies and equipment to the countries that are subject to sanctions: Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela” he added.

On Monday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on the US to take immediate action and ease its sanctions on Iran, saying that the bans are “negatively affecting the Iranian government’s ability to adequately respond” to the crisis.

Iran has been among the countries hardest hit by the new coronavirus, which first showed up in China in late December 2019 before spreading to other parts of the world.

Also on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone conversation that friendly countries should exert pressure on the US to lift its "cruel and one-sided" sanctions against Tehran at the current juncture that the Islamic Republic is diligently fighting the deadly new coronavirus pandemic.

He emphasized that it is more difficult for Iran in comparison with other countries to battle the coronavirus when it is under the US sanctions.

"The US administration has not only violated international regulations by imposing illegal sanctions on Iran, but is also breaching health regulations ratified by the World Health Organization in 2005 through its measures under the current circumstances," Rouhani said.

The United States reinstated its unilateral sanctions against Iran in May 2018 after leaving a United Nations-endorsed nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic and five other major powers – the UK, France, Russia, China plus Germany.

Since then, Washington has corded other countries to follow suit and mount pressure on Iran or face punishment.

The United States has refused to lift sanctions on Iran and even tightened them several times in recent weeks, making it almost impossible for the Islamic Republic to access life-saving medications and medical equipment necessary in the fight against the deadly new coronavirus pandemic.