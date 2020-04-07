Iran publishes book on Avini’s filmmaking

A book titled, ‘Narration of War Within the Heart of War’ describing the documentaries made by martyr Morteza Avini was published by Farabi Cinema Foundation Publication and the Vaheh Publication House.

The book was written by French Sorbonne Professor Agnès Devictor and translated by Mohammad-Mehdi Shakeri in the framework of cooperation between the Farabi Cinema Foundation and the Iranology Association in France, fcf.ir reported.

The book seeks to examine the content of Avini’s films and the conditions under which they were made, from the time of filming to the interpretation of the event, to show how these films are a valuable resource for understanding the history of the war and the world history of war films.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the 27th martyrdom anniversary of Avini, which is also known as the Day of Islamic Revolution Art, will be held as a TV program, titled, ‘The Heritage of Morteza,’ said the head of Avini Commemoration Headquarters.

Rouhollah Rafei added that since social gatherings have been prohibited, the decision was made to broadcast the commemoration ceremony on the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting network, IRNA reported.

Avini’s films, mostly covering the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, and his books, are in the fields of philosophy, poetry, cinema, graphics, painting and theoretical and religious issues.

At age 46, Avini was martyred by a landmine in 1993, during a trip to the former Iran-Iraq war zone in southwestern Iran, while making a documentary about soldiers who were listed as missing in action.

He became famous for ‘The Narration of Triumph,’ and is called “the master of martyred writers” by his colleagues and war veterans due to the fervent narrations he wrote for his documentaries.