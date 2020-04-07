Greece festival launches quarantine film series

Thessaloniki International Film Festival (TIFF) in Greece launched a digital initiative to showcase a quarantine film series inspired by lockdowns in the wake of the corona outbreak.

The international filmmakers set to join include names such as US director John C. Lynch, Dutch filmmaker Nanouk Leopold, Turkey’s Tarik Aktaş, Canada’s Yung Chang and China’s Jia Zhangke, screendaily.com reported.

Eight local directors have already made available their works on the festival’s website, a media report said.

The directors, who have all previously attended the leading Greek film festival, will each make a three-minute short on the theme of confinement. The series, titled ‘Spaces,’ is inspired by the coronavirus quarantine that has seen a third of the world’s population placed under some form of restriction.

Inspired by the book, ‘Species of Spaces,’ by French writer Georges Perec, each short will be created at home, using the environment, the people or the animals in that space. The only outdoor areas that can be used are outdoor living spaces such as the garden or balcony.

The Greek festival has become one of Southeast Europe’s primary showcases for the work of new and emerging filmmakers.

Since 1992, the International Thessaloniki Film Festival has striven to present the most innovative independent films from around the world.

The short film series is one of several digital initiatives launched by TIFF since postponing its documentary festival last month in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. Agora, the industry section of the festival, was among the first film events to pivot online and has seen several other industry platforms follow suit.