US runs disinformation campaign against countries for regime change: Scholar

The United States runs a campaign of disinformation to spread civil unrest and promote destabilization in the countries it targets for regime change, according to Dennis Etler, an American political analyst who has a decades-long interest in international affairs.

In an interview with Press TV on Tuesday, Etler, a former professor of Anthropology at Cabrillo College in Aptos, California, said, “The US is quick to condemn and vilify those countries it targets for regime change, in order to spread civil unrest and promote destabilization.”

“It is part of their bag of dirty tricks that they have used for decades against Iran and other nations it seeks to overthrow,” he added.

“Of course, more often than not, such forms of disinformation are used to deflect criticism away from their own failures and project them onto their adversaries, thus absolving themselves of any guilt or responsibility,” he stated.

When the coronavirus epidemic broke out in Iran in February, the US media particularly the Washington Post and New York Times launched a ferocious disinformation campaign against the Islamic Republic.

The Washington Post last month published fake news about Iran’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, claiming that Iran had dug mass "burial pits" for victims of the disease and was covering the true number of deaths.

Despite numerous statements from World Health Organization officials praising Iran’s efforts against the pandemic, the US media focused on erringly similar themes regarding Iran, that the country was mishandling the outbreak and that it was “putting other countries at risk”.

American writer and political commentator Stephen Lendman said in an online interview with Press TV on Tuesday that the “major US media (and other Western countries) are mouthpieces/press agents for power so report the official narrative exclusively and suppress hard truths.”

“The New York Times is worst of all because of its global reach,” he added.

“Most Americans get so-called news from television. It an abomination unrelated to news reporting the way it should be like Press TV,” he stated.

“I'm having trouble receiving it. When get it, it goes on and off I'm sure because of US blocking,” he noted.

In a previous interview with Press TV, Lendman said that the Washington Post is a propaganda operation run by the US State Department and the Pentagon.

“It's not It's not the legitimate journalism operation. And the same goes for the New York Times, and Wall Street Journal, and CNN and all the rest of them,” Lendman told Press TV.

“The Washington Post is one of the worst. It's owned by Jeff Bezos of Amazon infamy. And he has something like $600 million CIA contract; meaning he basically is a CIA agent, call him a business agent,” he stated.

“So I call the Washington Post neocon-CIA-linked or a CIA-house organ, which is exactly what it is. Well, they’ve got a story about Iran building very mass burial pits and to bury people from the coronavirus illness,” he said.

“Whatever the US media, the Washington Post or anyone else in the US accused Iran, or Russia or Syria, or any other country on the US target list for regime change, whatever they accuse these countries on anything, there's never any evidence cited backing their claims. Why? Because no evidence exists,” he pointed out.