Zarif discusses broad range of issues with Ghani, Abdullah

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in separate phone talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and former chief executive officer of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah discussed various issues.

The countries’ officials exchanged views on the latest political situation in Afghanistan, the differences emerged following the recent presidential election in the country and Afghanistan’s peace negotiations, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s official website.

During the talks, Zarif reiterated the importance of the political structures based on the Afghanistan’s Constitution in the country’s peace process and national reconciliation and stressed Tehran’s support for the peace process with the participation of all Afghan political groups within the framework of the country’s Constitution.

Both sides also discussed issues of mutual interests as well as cooperation between Tehran and Kabul in the fight against the new coronavirus outbreak.

Following talks with Zarif, Abdullah Abdullah in a message on his Facebook account said that they also discussed the two countries’ regional cooperation, the coronavirus outbreak as well as the challenges facing Afghan immigrants in Iran.

He said that Zarif has assured him of necessary cooperation with the Afghan immigrants infected by the coronavirus.

Zarif-Cavusoglu talks

The top Iranian diplomat also held phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday.

During the talks, Zarif voiced Iran’s readiness to provide whatever assistance and cooperation necessary in the fight against the coronavirus which has infected thousands of people in both countries.

The two top diplomats also discussed the bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Ankara in the fields of transportation and transit of goods.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri also held talks with Turkey’s Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar on Monday and said the Iranian Armed Forces are prepared to share their experiences in the battle with the novel coronavirus with the military forces of Turkey.

Highlighting Iran’s successful plans to contain the spread of the coronavirus by taking advantage of the military forces, Major General Baqeri noted that the Iranian Armed Forces have launched extensive plans to offer medical services amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, carry out scientific research, and produce medical supplies.