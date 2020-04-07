Taliban break off talks with Afghan gov’t on prisoner exchange

The Taliban on Tuesday broke off talks with the Afghan government on a prisoner exchange, a main step in talks being brokered by the United States after it agreed on a troop withdrawal pact with the militants.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the group’s political office in Qatar, said on Twitter a technical team would not participate in “fruitless meetings” and the release of their prisoners was being “delayed under one pretext or another,” Reuters reported.

The prisoner exchange is part of an agreement reached between the US and the terrorist group in February that envisages a complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. The Afghan government was not a party to the negotiations or the deal, but it has agreed to free the Taliban prisoners.

A spokesman for the Kabul government said it would maintain work on the prisoner plan, Press TV reported.

“We ask the Taliban to not sabotage the process by making excuses now,” Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the National Security Council in Kabul, said.

Under the agreement involving the US, the Afghan government is required to ultimately release 5,000 Taliban prisoners, and the militant group to free 1,000 government captives.

Afghan officials said last week that they would release 100 Taliban prisoners who were sick or over the age of 50, and the militant group was expected to free 20 members of the Afghan security forces in return.

But, according to Afghan government officials, the Taliban are demanding the release of top commanders involved in some of the most violent attacks in recent years.

On Sunday, the Taliban said the deal with the US was nearing a breaking point because Washington and the Afghan government were violating its terms. The group said Kabul was delaying the release of the prisoners promised under the deal by making excuses.

The Taliban said in the statement that they had restricted attacks against Afghan security forces to rural outposts, had not attacked international forces and had not attacked Afghan forces in cities or military installations.

But the group has not stopped attacking government forces. Since the deal was signed, Taliban assaults have claimed the lives of scores of security forces.

“We are seriously asking the Americans to abide by the contents of the agreement and to alert their allies to fully abide by the agreement,” the Taliban statement said.

A spokesman for the US military in Afghanistan in a tweet rejected the Taliban statement, claiming the group’s comments were “baseless.”