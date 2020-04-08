RSS
0942 GMT April 08, 2020

News ID: 267430
Published: 0531 GMT April 08, 2020

Iran’s Leader speech on Sha’ban 15 to go on air live Thursday

Iran's Leader speech on Sha'ban 15 to go on air live Thursday

The speech of Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the auspicious birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (AS), the 12th and last Imam of Shia Muslims, will be televised live on Thursday.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution will talk to people at 0630 GMT (11:00 local time).
Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech will be also on his official website khamenei.ir, Instagram and Twitter accounts of the website simultaneously.
One of the most important religious occasions among Shia Muslims is the 15th day of the sixth Islamic month of Sha’ban marking the birthday of Imam Mahdi (AS).

   
KeyWords
Leader
speech
Iran
 
