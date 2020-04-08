Rouhani blasts US ‘medical terrorism’, urges IMF to give loan

International Desk

President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday lashed out at the US for adding “medical terrorism” on Iran amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tehran has repeatedly condemned Washington for withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposing sanctions the Islamic Republic has described as “economic terrorism.”

The US administration has refused to lift sanctions despite the growing international calls amid the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, leaving Iran with lack of medical equipment and medicines.

The US claims the bans do not get in the way of food and medicine exports to Iran, but Tehran says Washington has been working to hamper a Swiss humanitarian channel launched to enable the transfer of commodities to Iran.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 133 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in Iran, bringing the total number of officially confirmed fatalities to 3,872.

In the past 24 hours, 2,089 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded across the country, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

That brought the number of confirmed cases to 62,589, he told a televised news conference.



Discrimination not tolerated



Rouhani urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to give his country the requested five-billion-dollar emergency funding to help it battle the coronavirus outbreak.

He called on international bodies to fulfill their duties, saying Iran is a member of the IMF and will not tolerate discrimination in allocation of loans.

The US has voiced its opposition to Iran’s request for the IMF loan, sparking criticisms from Iranian officials.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani accused the US of using its clout within the IMF to stonewall the loan request.

Mohammad Nahavandian, Iran’s vice president for economic affairs, also said that no country including the US has the right to veto Iran’s request of loan from the fund.