Iran’s coronavirus cases ‘flattening off’: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the coronavirus pandemic in Iran is showing signs of “flattening off”.

"Due to an impressive scaling up of many of the control measures, we have seen a flattening off of the number of cases in Iran and in fact, some suggestion, in recent days of perhaps a decline in the number of new cases,” Richard Brennan, Acting Regional Emergency Director for WHO EMRO, said at a press conference Tuesday, New York Daily News reported.

Iran, the epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East, reported 133 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,872, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced.

That’s a slight drop from 136 fatalities the day before.