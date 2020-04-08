RSS
0943 GMT April 08, 2020

News ID: 267435
Published: 0921 GMT April 08, 2020

Iranian MPs vote in favor of new agriculture minister

Iranian MPs vote in favor of new agriculture minister
IRNA

Domestic Economy Desk

The Iranian Parliament gave a vote of confidence to the President Hassan Rouhani’s proposed minister of Agricultural Jihad.

Kazem Khavazi managed to secure the Iranian legislative body’s affirmative vote following an assessment of his qualifications in an open session on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

Out of 216 lawmakers, 196 voted in favor of Khavazi and 15 against him. There were four abstentions.

Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri defended the new agriculture minister’s plan in this session.

Khavazi holds a PhD in agricultural engineering, branch of soil science, from Tarbiat Modares University and served as the deputy agriculture minister and the head of Iran’s Agricultural Research Education and Development Organization.

He also served as the head of the country’s Soil and Water Research Institute.

The former agriculture minister, Mahmoud Hojjati, resigned in November 2019 before being impeached by the Parliament.

Hojjati had already survived a vote of no-confidence in the Parliament in March 2018.

After accepting Hojjati’s resignment, Rouhani appointed Abbas Keshavarz at the helm of the Agricultural Jihad Ministry as caretaker.

 

 

   
