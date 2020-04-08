Official: ICRC seeking to set up financial channel to help Iran receive emergency supplies

Efforts are underway by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to set up a financial channel aimed at helping Iran receive medical supplies as the coronavirus spread continues in the country, according to Barbara Rizzoli, an ICRC senior official.

Rizzoli made the remarks in a meeting on Wednesday with the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Karim Hemmati, IRNA reported.

She sympathized with the Iranian government and people over the deaths of a large number of Iranians, including medical stuff fighting the pandemic.

ICRC has allocated $514,790 in donations as a first step in responding to the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, the official said.

She said that ICRC understands Iran’s concerns about the impacts of US sanctions on its imports of drugs and emergency supplies.

Rizzoli noted that medicine naturally has to be exempted from sanctions.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint ‎‎Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ‎signed between Iran and the P5+1 ‎in July ‎‎2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on ‎Tehran. ‎The sanctions ‎have hindered, among other things, the delivery of ‎international ‎humanitarian ‎aid, medicine and medical equipment to Iran, ‎particularly, now that the ‎country is fighting against the ‎coronavirus. ‎

She said there are two mechanisms to help Iran receive medical supplies: 1. Through defending the IRCS’ request for facilitating the country’s medicine imports, and 2. Through interactions with Swiss companies to provide Iran with the special medicines it needs to fight the virus.

Rizzoli added the ICRC can follow up donations and contributions by Switzerland’s companies through the Swiss humanitarian channel if the IRCS requests that.