Parliament: Iran to continue uranium enrichment if EU fails to guarantee JCPOA implementation

International Desk

Iran’s Parliament on Wednesday warned that the country will decrease its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and continue its extensive uranium enrichment if the EU fails to offer a practical guarantee for the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

This was announced in a report by National Security and Foreign Policy Committee spokesman Hossein Naqavi-Hosseini in a Parliament’s open session, IRNA reported.

The report said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015 and went into effect in June 2016 following the approval of Iran’s Parliament and Supreme National Security Council and conditional agreement of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

It added the three reports presented over the past six months have briefly mentioned the measures of Iran and the P5+1, sanctions during the JCPOA implementation, and US violations of the deal since its implementation until mid-July 2017.

Hosseini said during the months following the going into force of the JCPOA, the EU has frequently stressed its commitment to the deal and acknowledged that the full implementation of the agreement is among its security priorities.

In addition, he noted, the EU has repeatedly announced that it has confidence in numerous reports by the IAEA confirming Iran’s fulfillment of its nuclear commitments.

This comes as, Hosseini regretted, the EU has remained passive in the face of conditions US President Donald Trump set for returning to the JCPOA, reacting ineffectively to US noncompliance and excessive demands.

In May 2018, Trump withdrew the US from the JCPOA and reimposed unilateral sanctions on ‎Iran. Having described the JCPOA as “the worst deal ever”, Trump later set a number of conditions for returning to the deal.

Hosseini added the EU failed to react appropriately to US demands, conditions and call for “fixing” the JCPOA, which were in breach of the deal, and did not accept to bear the costs of Washington’s withdrawal or impose any on the White House.

He said although the EU voiced its commitment to the JCPOA and described it as unbreachable, the double standards employed by the UK, France and Germany helped the US pull out of the deal.

Hosseini emphasized that the preservation of the JCPOA will become possible only if the EU, in addition to guaranteeing complete fulfillment of its own commitments, compensates for US noncompliance with and violation of the deal by giving Iran practical guarantees.

Over the past two years, Tehran has repeatedly criticized Europe for its failure to safeguard Iran’s interests within the framework of the JCPOA in the aftermath of US withdrawal, calling on the EU to take more practical steps if it seeks to preserve the deal.

To retaliate, Tehran even began scaling back from its own commitments under the deal, vowing, however, to reverse all its nuclear responses as soon as the other JCPOA signatories begin fully implementing their nuclear obligations.

In response to Tehran’s calls, Germany, France and the UK set up a payment system, known as the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX)‎, for trade with Iran and circumventing US sanctions on the Islamic Republic, through which the first transaction was conducted a few days ago.

Earlier, the Islamic Republic had described the INSTEX as just a prelude to the implementation of Europe’s 11-fold commitments under ‎the JCPOA. ‎