Iran, Brazil sign MoU on scientific coop.

News ID: 267440 Published: 0356 GMT April 08, 2020

Iran National Science Foundation and the São Paulo Research Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the expansion of scientific cooperation to increase scientific cooperation between the two countries in various fields, Mehr News Agency reported.

The agreement stipulates the two sides to provide the grounds for cooperation in different scientific sectors, including the development of scientific exchanges and support of joint research by Iranian and Brazilian researchers.

KeyWords