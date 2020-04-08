Zarif discusses coronavirus with Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs on phone

In separate talks with Mohammad Javad Zarif, Azeri Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed solidarity with the Islamic Republic in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Iran Press reported.

Iran's Foreign Minister also announced Tehran's readiness to share experiences in the fight against the coronavirus.

The coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, has been detected late last year in Wuhan, the largest city in Hubei province in central China.

Today, almost all countries around the world are fighting COVID-19.

The virus has affected more than 1.5 million people worldwide, with at least 83,000 deaths, but more than 308,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.