RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0836 GMT April 08, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267441
Published: 0505 GMT April 08, 2020

Zarif discusses coronavirus with Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs on phone

Zarif discusses coronavirus with Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs on phone

In separate talks with Mohammad Javad Zarif, Azeri Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed solidarity with the Islamic Republic in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Iran Press reported.

Iran's Foreign Minister also announced Tehran's readiness to share experiences in the fight against the coronavirus.

The coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, has been detected late last year in Wuhan, the largest city in Hubei province in central China. 

Today, almost all countries around the world are fighting COVID-19.

The virus has affected more than 1.5 million people worldwide, with at least 83,000 deaths, but more than 308,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.

 

   
KeyWords
Zarif
coronavirus
Elmar Mammadyarov
Azeri Foreign Minister
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan
Armenian Foreign Minister
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2166 sec