0837 GMT April 08, 2020

News ID: 267442
Published: 0607 GMT April 08, 2020

Official: Iran to increase COVID-19 diagnostic tests

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that about 15,000 COVID-19 diagnostic tests are carried out to examine people daily and the figure will increase to 20,000 cases, IRNA reported.

He added that Iran is in the same level with Turkey regarding the number of tests.

US has the most numbers but the ten countries which have the most cases in proportion to population are mostly small and with low population like Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Malta, Liechtenstein and Bahrain.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahanpour referred to US’ stopping aid to World Health Organization (WHO), saying some claim that WHO is US-oriented but we are trying not to attribute health issues to political topics.

He noted that the WHO is an international and non-political organization and Iran will continue cooperation with WHO.

In Iran, 64586 COVID-19 cases have been reported out of which 4003 have died and 29812 have recovered.

 

   
KeyWords
COVID-19
Official
Iran
 
