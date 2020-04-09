Iran’s Leader hails nation’s anti-coronavirus services, sacrifice

National Desk

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei praised efforts and services by Iranian people, health sector and Armed Forces in the fight against coronavirus.

In an address to Iranian people on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi, the 12th Imam of Shias, on Thursday, Ayatollah Khamenei added the people of Iran did a great job and put in a brilliant performance in the battle against the pandemic.

Praising efforts by the country’s health sector and medical staff, the Leader said they shone in their unflinching fight against the virus.

Ayatollah Khamenei also lauded the country’s people and different sectors for cooperation during the pandemic, saying Iran’s Armed Forces also made great efforts to help combat the COVID-19.

Appreciating public participation in the fight against the virus, the Leader noted that it is indicative of Iranian people’s profound Islamic-Iranian culture and tradition.

He urged the government to accelerate its support for low-income people during the coronavirus crisis.

This comes as Western countries are grappling with numerous problems amid the coronavirus crisis, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader described the outbreak as a test for the world’s governments and peoples.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that humans’ need for a savior is now more palpable than ever, referring to the promised reappearance of Imam Mahdi.

The Leader urged Muslim’s around the world to refrain from disappointment at a time of crisis, encouraging them to exercise patience instead.

“Muslims must be patient as everything will happen in due time.”

He said people around the world are currently faced with injustice and abuse of power by hegemonic states.

Billions of people across the world are now suffering, the Leader regretted.

Ayatollah Khamenei said today, world’s powers are using technology to oppress people.

Commenting on certain countries’ hostility toward Iran, he said arrogant powers are against the Islamic Republic.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged the Iranian government and, particularly, young generation to pay greater attention to the issue of boosting domestic production in a year he had designated the “Year of Surge in Domestic Production” in his New Year address to the people of the country on the occasion of the beginning of the New Iranian Year (March 20).

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory illness, emerged in the central ‎‎Chinese city of Wuhan in ‎Hubei ‎Province late last year and is currently ‎affecting a ‎large number of countries and territories across ‎the ‎globe. It has ‎infected and killed ‎people in a large number of countries. ‎