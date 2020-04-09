American wrestling sensation Burroughs pays tribute to Iranian fans

Sports Desk

American freestyle wrestler Jordan Burroughs, in an Instagram post, showed “some love to all of the wonderful Iranian wrestling fans.”

Commenting below a video – showing the London 2012 Olympics champion singing the famous ‘Iran, Iran’ chant – the American wrote: “There’s nothing like hearing this chant in the stands. Can’t wait to compete again!”

Burroughs, 31, added that he dreams of “leaping into the stands and leading the crowd in this chant!”

The American 74kg wrestler is a four-time world champion with three bronze medals also to his name – most recently in the latest edition of the World Championships in Nur-Sultan, capital of Kazakhstan, last September.