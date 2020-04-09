Iran’s death rate continues to decline: Health Ministry

National Desk

The Health Ministry said over the past few days, Iran’s death toll has continued a downward trend, adding with only 117 deaths over the past 24 hours, the country witnessed the least number of deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

Speaking on Thursday, the spokesman of the Iranian Health Ministry Kianoush Jahanpour added the number of recovered coronavirus patients in Iran has reached 32,309, reflecting an accelerating trend, IRNA reported.

He noted that 66,220 people have so far been infected with the virus, putting at 1,634 the number of identified patients during the past 24 hours at IRNA reported.

Jahanpour regretted that the country’s death toll stands at 4,110

He said 3,918 patients are in critical condition, adding that 231,393 people have been tested for the virus in the country.

On March 27, the Iranian government began implementing the social-distancing plan to contain the coronavirus spread. Under the scheme, the government banned unnecessary intercity and intra-city travel, closed nonessential businesses and commercial centers and imposed a public lockdown.

The Health Ministry spokesman hoped that following the relatively successful execution of the second phase of the government’s social-distancing plan, the smart implementation of the scheme begins as of April 11, with gradual reopening of certain businesses.