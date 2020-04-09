Iran, Russia discuss pandemic situation in Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin conferred on the latest developments in Syria, including the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, Mehr News Agency reported.

In a phone conversation on Thursday, the diplomats conferred on issues related to finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis with the United Nations’ support and a focus on the continuation of the Syrian constitution committee’s measures.

The officials also exchanged views about the two countries fight against the new virus, known as the COVID-19, and the situation in Syria after the disease’s breakout.

They also discussed a host of issues, including the establishment of stable truce, stabilizing situation in Yemen and solving the issue through the UN were among other topics discussed by both sides.