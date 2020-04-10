Investors caution cement, steel firms on EU climate lobbying

Cement and steel companies are being warned by investors over their lobbying on planned European Union carbon costs, saying they are effectively asking to be compensated twice over.

A review of public consultation responses by Reuters showed lobbyists want the EU to maintain an existing scheme to support firms with carbon credits at the same time as it introduces a new carbon border tax to shield them from outside rivals.

Manufacturers of cement and steel contacted by Reuters said such concerns were misplaced and they are fully committed to the EU’s goal to decarbonizes its economy by 2050.

“We as a company welcome it,” Cedric de Meeus, Swiss cement maker LafargeHolcim’s head of public affairs, said.

“This is going to be a complex transition. We are prepared to play our part,” de Meeus added.

Imposing carbon costs at its borders is a central pillar of EU chief executive Ursula von der Leyen’s Green Deal policy and aims to protect firms who incur costs in meeting the target.

The fear is that competition from Chinese, Turkish, African firms and others subject to less stringent climate policies could prompt EU firms to relocate outside the bloc. This risks causing “carbon leakage”, where emissions move elsewhere rather than falling in line with climate targets.

“Companies should not be compensated twice for the potential risks of carbon leakage,” Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change chief executive Stephanie Pfeifer told Reuters.

This European group of mainly pension funds and insurers has some 30 trillion euros ($32.6 trillion) of assets under management, whose 230 investor members will hold shares and bonds in European steel and cement firms in their portfolios.

With climate change topping lists of investor concerns before the coronavirus crisis, money managers have become increasingly vocal over any perceived risk that corporate lobbying could undermine tougher action on emissions.

“The decarbonization pathway of this sector to-date already looks to miss the mark,” Bruce Duguid, head of stewardship at EOS, the corporate engagement arm of British asset manager Hermes told Reuters, referring to cement.

“We do not agree that it is necessary to have in place both free allocations and a border adjustment mechanism,” he added.

The European Commission said it will publish a proposal in 2021 on the border charges and has therefore begun the consultations on the plans.

“Avoiding ‘carbon leakage’ — allowing more steel to be produced outside the EU under less stringent environmental standards — is absolutely crucial if the European Commission wants the bloc to be carbon neutral by 2050,” said Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker.