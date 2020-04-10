Seven-year-old boy runs for six hours in his backyard to raise money for coronavirus patients

A seven-year-old North Carolina boy came up with an idea to help his community during the coronavirus pandemic — and he did it all without leaving his backyard.

Being stuck at home, seven-year-old Steven Burgess was looking for any reason to get outdoors, CNN reported.

All it took was seeing a story on TV for him to find the perfect idea: He decided he would run for six hours in his own backyard to raise money for those that need it during this difficult time.

Eliza Burgess, Steven’s mom, said it started out as something fun for Steven to do. But when she realized Steven was serious about it, she decided to share Steven’s fundraiser on social media.

“I thought let’s share this and uplift some people,” Eliza said. “I have been blown away by the amount of people who want to donate.”

After 37,000 steps and many social media posts later, Steven had raised more than $1,500.

Steven said he wanted to raise money “for the hospitals and give them help.”