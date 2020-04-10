RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1055 GMT April 10, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267474
Published: 0916 GMT April 10, 2020

Seven-year-old boy runs for six hours in his backyard to raise money for coronavirus patients

Seven-year-old boy runs for six hours in his backyard to raise money for coronavirus patients
kptv.com

A seven-year-old North Carolina boy came up with an idea to help his community during the coronavirus pandemic — and he did it all without leaving his backyard.

Being stuck at home, seven-year-old Steven Burgess was looking for any reason to get outdoors, CNN reported.

All it took was seeing a story on TV for him to find the perfect idea: He decided he would run for six hours in his own backyard to raise money for those that need it during this difficult time.

Eliza Burgess, Stevens mom, said it started out as something fun for Steven to do. But when she realized Steven was serious about it, she decided to share Stevens fundraiser on social media.

I thought lets share this and uplift some people,” Eliza said. I have been blown away by the amount of people who want to donate.”

After 37,000 steps and many social media posts later, Steven had raised more than $1,500.

Steven said he wanted to raise money for the hospitals and give them help.” 

 
   
KeyWords
Seven-year-old boy
patients
backyard
raise money
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2966 sec