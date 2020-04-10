Houthis dismiss Saudi cease-fire in Yemen as publicity stunt

TYLER HICKS/THE NEW YORK TIMES A home destroyed by an airstrike in Sana’a, Yemen, in 2018.

The spokesman for Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, dismissed a two-week cease-fire announced by the Saudi-led coalition waging a bloody military onslaught against the impoverished country as a publicity stunt.

“The cease-fire announcement by Saudi Arabia is a ploy indeed as it is pressing ahead with raids on Yemen, and conducting operations on various fronts, including areas where there were no clashes at all,” Abdul-Salam said in an exclusive interview with the Qatar-based and Arabic-language Al Jazeera television news network on Thursday night.

He added, “The Saudi cease-fire is just a political and media maneuver. It pursues more than one goal. It seeks to undercut the ongoing serious negotiations with the United Nations and burnish the blood-stained image of Saudi Arabia in this critical moment when the world is facing the coronavirus pandemic.”

Abdul-Salam underlined that the sensible decision for the Saudi-led coalition would be to stop the military aggression on Yemen, and lift the crippling blockade, Press TV reported.

The Houthi spokesman added that Saudi Arabia’s announcement of a two-week cease-fire in Yemen is inconsistent with the plans being followed by world countries to fight the coronavirus outbreak since the period will not provide the Yemenis with the opportunity to take proper measure to avoid COVID-19 epidemic.

“Yemenis are dying of blockade and epidemics… There can be no humanitarian truce as long as the (Saudi-led) siege continues,” Abdul-Salam pointed out.

Earlier on Thursday, the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree also dismissed the Saudi-led alliance’s claim that it had suspended hostilities in Yemen.

Saree wrote in a post published on his official Twitter page that the Saudi-led forces had stepped up their offensives and attacks across various parts of the impoverished Arab country over the past few hours.

“Saudi and Emirati forces have carried out at least five large-scale airstrikes on Yemeni areas near the kingdom's southwestern border region of Najran since the early hours of this morning,” he noted.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies have been leading a deadly military aggression against Yemen since March 2015, using weapons and intelligence supplied by Western countries, most notably the United States, France, Britain and Canada.

Despite international outrage over both killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in February, 2019 and the war in Yemen, however, most countries have decided to maintain profitable arms deals with Riyadh.

Canada arms Saudi war machine

------------

Ottawa said on Thursday that Canada is lifting a freeze on weapons exports to Saudi Arabia and has renegotiated a much-criticized $14 billion contract to sell General Dynamics Corp armored vehicles to Riyadh.

The “significant improvements” to the contract would secure thousands of jobs at the US firm’s Canadian subsidiary, where the vehicles are being made, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said, Reuters reported.

The announcement marks a retreat by the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said in December 2018 he was looking for a way out of the deal.

A month earlier the government had frozen new permits pending a review. Some exports though continued under permits which had already been issued.

Human rights groups and political opponents, citing the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the Yemen war, had insisted Ottawa scrap a deal agreed by the previous Conservative government in 2014.

Champagne said that under the terms of the renegotiated agreement, Canada could delay or cancel permits without penalty if it discovered Saudi Arabia was not using the vehicles for their stated purpose. Ottawa would also boost its scrutiny of all proposed weapons sales, he added.

“This not a blank check to anyone who wants to export anything to Saudi Arabia,” he told reporters.

Trudeau had said there would be huge penalties for scrapping the deal but gave no details. Champagne said the penalty clause had potentially been worth the entire value of the deal.

The opposition New Democrats said Ottawa was “sending armored vehicles to an undemocratic authoritarian regime with a terrible human rights record” and demanded the deal be scrapped.

“We are troubled by the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia, particularly with women’s rights,” Champagne said.

The agreement was signed despite a diplomatic dispute between the two nations which erupted in August 2018 after Canada criticized Saudi Arabia over human rights.

The General Dynamics plant is based in London, Ontario, an area of relatively high unemployment. The Saudi announcement came the same day Canada reported record job losses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“As we enter a world of deep economic recession, countries – including Canada – will likely be even less willing to give weight to human rights considerations in decisions over arms exports,” said Thomas Juneau, an assistant professor and Middle East expert at the University of Ottawa.

“Basically this is good money and we need it.”

The news came amid a global fight against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which first showed up in China in late December 2019 before spreading to other parts of the world.

The first case of coronavirus was reported on Friday in a southern Yemeni province under the control of the Saudi-backed forces, raising fears of an outbreak in a country with few resources left to respond.

Aid groups have warned that when the coronavirus does hit the country's broken healthcare system, the impact is likely to be catastrophic.

Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed over the past five years in the war.