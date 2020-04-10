Beijing says firmly opposes Washington action against China Telecom

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Beijing is opposed to any action by the United States to revoke China Telecom Corp.’s authorization to provide international telecommunications to and from the United States.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that the United States must stop politicizing commercial matters, Reuters reported.

The US Justice Department and other federal agencies on Thursday called on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to revoke the authorization for China Telecom due to what they called “substantial and unacceptable national security and law enforcement risks associated with China Telecom’s operations.” China Telecom has rejected the allegations.

“We urge the United States to respect market economy principles, to cease its mistaken practices of generalizing national security and politicizing economic issues, and to cease unjustifiable oppression of Chinese companies,” Zhao said.

China Telecom is the US subsidiary of a People’s Republic of China (PRC) state-owned telecommunications company. Last year, two US senators asked the FCC to review approvals of China Telecom and China Unicom to operate in the United States.

The FCC last May voted unanimously to deny another state-owned Chinese telecommunications company, China Mobile Ltd., the right to provide services in the United States, citing risks that the Chinese government could use the approval to conduct espionage against the US government, It said then that it was “looking” at the licenses of China Telecom and China Unicom.

China Telecom (Americas) rejected the allegations and said it has “been extremely cooperative and transparent with regulators.”

“In many instances, we have gone beyond what has been requested to demonstrate how our business operates and serves our customers following the highest international standards,” the company said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing additional details to support our position and addressing any concerns.”

