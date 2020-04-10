Iran welcomes nomination of Iraq's new PM

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has felicitated Iraq on the nomination of a new prime minister-designate, calling the move a step in the right direction.

Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi explained Tehran’s stance on Thursday after President Barham Salih named Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the director of Iraq's National Intelligence Service, as the new prime minister-designate and tasked him with forming a new government in a month.

“The Islamic Republic has invariably supported independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political stability in Iraq, and considers formation of consensus among all of its political movements through democratic pathways to be the only peaceful solution for all differences,” Press TV quoted Mousavi saying.

Iran, therefore, perceives the current consensus that has led to al-Kadhimi’s appointment to be “a right step in the right direction,” he said.

Tehran wishes al-Kadhimi success in fulfilling his duty to form a new government that would meet the demands of the Iraqi people and religious sources of emulation, and would award the country stability and integrity as well as its deserved standing as a state of importance on the regional and international stages, the spokesman added.

Al-Kadhimi was tapped as the new premier after predecessor Adnan al-Zurfi announced he was withdrawing his bid.

Iraq has been without a government since last November when former prime minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi resigned amid protests against corruption and misuse of the country’s resources.

Mousavi said Tehran, as before, declares its readiness to cooperate with Baghdad in its efforts to put standing problems behind it and realize its public and religious authorities’ requests.

Iraq’s sovereignty a red line

The newly-designated prime minister said that the success of Iraq’s international relations will be based on “respect and cooperation.”

“The country’s national sovereignty is the top priority,” Mustafa al-Kadhimi said, according to a report by Al Sumaria News.

Al-Kadhimi stressed that his government will never allow anyone to insult any Iraqi citizen by accusing him/her of being linked to foreigners.

He also vowed that the cabinet that he is to form will be at the frontline of defending Iraqis and fighting against the novel coronavirus.