Tehran exports handicrafts worth $73m in one year

Iran’s capital Tehran exported handicrafts valued at $73 million during the last Persian year (ended March 19, 2020), said the managing director of Tehran Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicraft office.

Parham Janfeshan said the handicrafts products were exported to the Persian Gulf Littoral States, Turkey, European countries and Southeast Asia, IRNA reported.

The official said that this sector will do its best to have a spike in the production of handicrafts in the current year.

He added that most of the exported handicrafts were glass, Kilim (flat tapestry-woven rug), zilou (a type of rug woven on two faces with cotton fibers), stone and jewelry.

Accordingly, over 14,000 artists are working in 1,000 workshops in Tehran.

Majid-Reza Hariri, president of the Iranian Handicraft Exporters Association, previously told Iran Daily that Iran’s handicraft sector has such huge untapped export potentials, which, if exploited properly, would lead to an amazing transformation in the country’s production and exports of cultural and artistic items.

At present, Iran exports handicrafts valued at $200 million per annum. The figure, however, reaches up to $500 million per year if one includes the export of carpets, precious stones and decorative furniture. This figure is, nevertheless, not included in the official statistics released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.