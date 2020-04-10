Syria, Russia reject OPCW report on chemical attacks as misleading, fabricated

Syria and Russia have dismissed a recent report by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about a series of toxic attacks in the country's western Hama region as misleading.

The OPCW report said on Wednesday Syrian air force pilots flying Sukhoi Su-22 planes and a helicopter had dropped bombs containing toxic chlorine and sarin nerve gas on the village of Latameneh in the Hama region in March 2017.

Syrian Foreign Ministry in a Thursday statement denounced the report as misleading, saying it is based on fabricated information provided by Takfiri terrorists and the so-called civil defense group, White Helmets, Syrian SANA news agency reported.

“The OPCW published on April 8 a report compiled by its Investigation and Identification Team (IIT), whilst Syria and a number of countries have described the team as illegitimate and unconventional,” the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in the statement.

“Syria condemns in the strongest terms what was stated in the report," it added.

“At the same time, it categorically denies that it used toxic gases in the town of Latameneh or in any other Syrian city or village.”

The Foreign Ministry finally compared the OPCW's latest report with the one on the alleged use of chemical weapons in the city of Douma, located about 10 kilometers northeast of the capital Damascus, noting that the present publication is another “disgrace” for the organization.

On April 14, 2018, the United States, Britain and France carried out a string of airstrikes against Syria over the suspected chemical weapons attack on Douma.

Washington and its allies blamed Damascus for the Douma attack, an allegation rejected by the Syrian government.

Russian stance

---------

Also Russia censured the OPCW report as “untrustworthy” with its Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying it includes fallacies and contradicts the international law.

“The report is misleading and it included fabricated and false conclusions in order to forge the facts and accuse the Syrian government of the incident,” Zakharova said at a press conference.

She added that the report has depended on information and data given from “the White Helmets” terrorist organization.

"You could hardly expect anything else from a body that was forced on the purely technical in its nature and purpose OPCW by a closely-knit group of interested countries. They forced it to set up an investigative team despite guidelines of the specialized Chemical Weapons Convention... The alleged mandate of this team encroaches on that of the UN Security Council," Zakharova told reporters, sputnik reported.

Meanwhile, the press office of Russia’s permanent mission at the OPCW said on Wednesday that the watchdog has violated the basic principle of its work by conducting a remote investigation without visiting the sites.

“The experts, who accused Syria of incidents that took place in 2017, have depended on judgments released by the Fact-Finding committee which included rough violations of the basic principle of the OPCW work that stipulates the need for a logic succession of events while collecting and keeping material evidence”.

It described the IIT’s report as unreliable, saying it depends on investigations that were conducted remotely without visiting the places of incidents based on statements of terrorist groups and the so-called civil defense group White Helmets

The EU has welcomed the report saying it was ready to consider further sanctions on Damascus.

AP, Reuters and Press TV have also contributed to the above story.