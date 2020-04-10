Official: Iran allocates almost $143m to supporting non-oil exports in current year

Domestic Economy Desk

Close to $143 million have been allocated for supporting non-oil exports in Iran’s budget for the current Iranian calendar year (which started on March 20), said an official of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

Ehsan Qamari, the director general of TPO’s office for expanding trade services, added export incentives play a direct role in increasing a country’s overseas sales of non-oil products, IRNA reported.

He listed TPO’s main targets in the year to March 2021 as concentrating on offering export incentives, supporting the establishment and improvement of the country’s export infrastructure – including border terminals, the transportation sector and export logistics – and reducing the costs involved in sending Iranian products to target markets, particularly those in the 15 regional and neighboring states as well as the Eurasian Economic Union members.

Qamari noted that paying greater attention to the improvement of export infrastructure, however, does not mean turning a blind eye to supporting the country’s other export promotion plans, regretting that at present, the level of promotional activities inside and outside the country has decreased due to the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes as, he said, the TPO plans to support those involved in domestic exhibition industry in the current year, given that it is an emerging industry in Iran and in view of its economic and trade impacts.

Qamari expressed hope that following a reduction in the spread of the coronavirus, the number of trade events to be organized inside and outside the country rises.

He added that based on international economic models, providing export incentives helps accelerate the process of boosting domestic production and employment.