Iran extends cancelation of cultural events

Iran's National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting Coronavirus canceled all the art, cultural and cinematic events across the country until further notice in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, IRNA reported.

“Following the previous announcements and strict health advice in the current situation to protect the society’s health and to ensure breaking the coronavirus infection chain, cinemas, theaters, music, and cultural exhibitions are closed until further notice,” the committee said in its third announcement.

The cancelation includes all theater performances and film screenings, as well as concerts and public events.

Also, other related cultural and art occupations which do not require large and high-risk gatherings are allowed to resume their activities throughout the country from April 11 and in Iran’s capital Tehran from April 18, in accordance with health guidelines.

Iran’s Culture Ministry has already publicized the closure of all the art, cultural and cinematic events in four announcements to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Iran.